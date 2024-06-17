A talented Aberaeron chef is to test his skills against some of the best from the UK after being invited to take part in a prestigious cook-off.
Sam Everton, chef de partie at Y Seler, Aberaeron who is also a lecturer at Coleg Ceredigion has been selected to compete in the prestigious UK Young National Chef competition on the 3 July 2024, organised by the Craft Guild of Chefs.
Sam will face off against some of the finest young culinary talents in the UK, including representatives from renowned establishments such as The Savoy, Restaurant Gordon Ramsey, the House of Commons, and The Dorchester.
Competitors will be tasked with designing and preparing an exquisite three-course menu for an elegant lunch, showcasing their skills and creativity.
This selection follows a remarkable year for Sam, who has already been awarded the 2024 Junior Chef of Wales title.
His accolades also include being named the 2023 Best Young Chef in Wales, further highlighting his culinary prowess and dedication to his craft.
Entry into the Young National Chef competition is by invitation only, underscoring the recognition that comes with this exceptional honour for Sam Everton.