Members of The Camping and Caravanning Club have voted Hill View campsite near Llandysul the best Certificated Site for 2022.
Certificated Sites (CSs) are small campsites that can accommodate up to five caravans or motorhomes plus ten tents at any one time. They are privately run and range from basic sites with no or limited facilities through to sites with showers and toilets. They are open exclusively to members of The Camping and Caravanning Club.
There are over 1,200 Certificated Sites across the UK, and Club members nominated their favourite small sites throughout 2022 across five categories.
Emma Canning, the owner of Hill View campsite, said: “I lost my job in hospitality due to Covid and I’ve always loved talking to people so I spoke to my mother-in-law who owns the land about setting up a site.
“She told me to go for it, as long as I was responsible for running the site and taking bookings.
“We have been open for just over a year and we’ve been doing quite well – we opened at the right time with the staycation trend.”
Other category award winners this year are:
• Best Friendly Club Welcome: Colman’s of Aysgarth in Leysburn, North Yorkshire (Siteseeker reference: CS533)
• Best Hideaway: South Valleyfield in Errol, Perth (CS236)
• Best Facilities: Pot Haw Farm in Skipton, North Yorkshire (CS606)
• Best CS for Families: Manor Farm in East Riding, Yorkshire (CS470)
Hill View came top in the Best New Site category and was crowned the overall winner for 2022.
Emma added: “I love meeting people and talking to them, and I think one of the reasons we’ve been having people returning is they like that I make time to stand and chat to them if they want, and to help them out with anything. I like seeing people happy and enjoying their camping.”
Darren Whittington, Deputy Director General at The Camping and Caravanning Club, said: “Hill View campsite has only been open for a short time but it’s already a favourite with our members thanks to its excellent facilities and peaceful setting.
“Emma has worked so hard to get the site up and running and Hill View is a worthy winner this year. The Club looks forward to working with Emma on the site’s future success.”
For more information about Hill View campsite visit https://www.campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk/campsites/uk/carmarthenshire/pencader/hillviewcampsite/.