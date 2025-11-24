Llandysul’s main street will come alive with festive fun on Saturday 6 December, as the town prepares to host its much-loved Christmas Fair.
“The Christmas Fair brings the whole community together,” said Tom Cowcher, Chairman of Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli Ymlaen, who organise the event.
“It’s a wonderful way to celebrate local creativity, support our shops, and enjoy the magic of Christmas in the heart of Llandysul.
“But this year’s event will be tinged with some sadness. Recently, one of our most committed volunteers and dear friend, John Hands, passed away.
“He was so passionate about the Fair and worked so hard to make it special.
“We continue without him, whilst missing his great humour and enthusiasm.”
The Fair, which opens at 2pm, promises an afternoon packed with entertainment, delicious food, music and community cheer.
Visitors can browse local craft and food stalls, enjoy street food, and visit Llandysul’s shops, many of which will be offering festive displays and seasonal treats.
The shops are full of unique and artisan gifts for Christmas.
There will be music from Clwb Plant Ffynnon, Llandysul Community Gospel Choir, as well Christmas carols performed by the local brass ensemble.
There will also be plenty for families to enjoy too, including Gizmo the Magician and Juggler, a puppet show at The Arcade, and Santa’s Grotto in the Church Hall (booking essential on 01559 363874).
The Fair ends with a Santa Parade, featuring lanterns, vintage tractors and, of course, Santa himself!
The fair will also include the presentation of prizes for the Best Christmas Business Windows and Best Christmas Decorated Home. “It’s wonderful to see the shop buildings dressed for Christmas.
“All of the businesses put in so much effort and it makes such a difference to the main street,” said Lesley Parker, a volunteer with Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli Ymlaen, adding “that people have so much imagination and it will be a lot of fun going around Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli with the judges to see the best Christmas decorations on a home.”
The main street will be closed to traffic during the event and car parking is free.
Visitors are encouraged to come early and make a day of it, exploring the town, its shops, cafés and festive atmosphere.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.