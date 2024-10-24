Tesco stores in Wales are encouraging shopprs to help food banks and charities this winter.
The 12th annual Tesco Winter Food Collection is taking place in all Tesco stores from 28-30 November.
During the collection Tesco customers will be encouraged to donate long-life food to support the charities in their work. Donations for Trussell will help its network of food banks provide emergency food parcels to people who cannot afford the essentials, while donations to FareShare will support its network of 8,000 local charities and community groups helping to feed people in local communities across the UK.
Tesco is calling on people to volunteer at collection points in store to speak to customers and raise awareness of the impact every donation will have on people across the UK, who rely on Trussell and FareShare for food.
Trussell Chief Executive Emma Revie said: “Last year was really hard for food banks but the support of Tesco, it’s customers and the Food Collection volunteers meant that food banks could be there for people facing hunger in their local community. Everyone should have enough to live on, and alongside our community of food banks we are working to end hunger for good.”