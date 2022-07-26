Tesco shoppers raise £1,140 for Blood Bikes
SHOPPERS in Aberystwyth have helped raise more than £1,100 for the local Blood Bikes team.
Between January and March this year, customers visiting the Tesco store in Park Avenue in Aberystwyth were invited to vote for one of three local charities by using the “blue disc system”.
Shoppers collected the discs at the checkout and placed them in a large Perspex container.
As a result, Blood Bikes Aberystwyth have received an amazing donation of £1,140.
The photo shows various members of the Aberystwyth Blood Bike Group, along with Sam Rawlinson, the Tesco’s Community Champion for the Aberystwyth store.
Mathew Leeman said: “On behalf of Blood Bikes, I’d like to thank all those customers of Tesco who supported our fund-raising application. Diolch yn fawr.”
