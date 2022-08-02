Tesco’s £1,400 boost for drop-in café
Subscribe newsletter
A drop-in café which provides support to young people in Cardigan has been awarded a £1,400 grant by Tesco to support its work.
Depot, run by local charity Area 43, is based on Pendre, in the town centre. It provides a safe, fun, informative and inspiring environment for young people to access support and empowers them to express themselves by engaging them with the issues that affect them.
Area 43 was founded in 1996, so has been supporting young people in West Wales for more than 25 years.
It offers information, support and training to 14 to 25-year-olds, and counselling services to those aged four to 30. It has a strong focus on supporting those who are socially, educationally, economically or geographically disadvantaged or who have a disability.
Rachael Eagles, CEO at Area 43 said: “Having access to these safe spaces is more important than ever for young people in the wake of the pandemic.
“Mental health issues are on the rise and young people need places where they can feel safe and supported to address these issues, engage with others and alleviate isolation and loneliness. Depot provides this to the young people of Cardigan.
“Food is important in community engagement, enhancing opportunities and getting people to congregate and chat. Those that eat together, speak together; those that speak together, collaborate.
“Tesco’s Community Grants have helped Depot to provide subsidised food and drink to young people in Cardigan, thank you to all the Tesco customers who supported us to receive this grant.”
Tesco Community Grants, the in-store scheme where customers vote with blue tokens for community projects and groups, has been helping community groups and charities across Wales and the wider UK since 2016.
Claire de Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “We want to reward fantastic groups who make such a difference to young people and families in their local communities, and are pleased to be able to support the tireless work of charities like Area 43.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |