Three railways among top 10 most scenic in Europe
THREE Snowdonia railways have been named in the top 10 most scenic trips in Europe.
In a survey by consumer advice magazine, Which?, 1,400 rail passengers were asked to rate their favourite rail journeys, scoring each for scenery, comfort, facilities, cleanliness, food and drink, service and value.
Ffestiniog Railway, which runs from Porthmadog to Blaenau Ffestiniog, came out top, scoring 91 per cent and Talyllyn Railway, and the Welsh Highland Railway from Porthmadog to Caernarfon, shared sixth place with 86 per cent.
Val Hawkins, chief executive of Mid Wales Tourism, congratulated all three Welsh railways and welcomed the international spotlight on the picturesque region.
“To not only have Ffestiniog Railway recognised as the most scenic rail journey in Europe but also two other railways in the top 10 is fantastic news for the region,” she said. “It really puts Southern Snowdonia and Wales on the international map.
“More visitors are discovering that this beautiful part of Wales has so much to offer as a destination in its own right.”
Clare Britton, commercial manager for the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways, said: “We are thrilled to have both railways in the Which? top 10 against very stiff competition.
“We already know that Snowdonia is a beautiful place, but it now seems Which? readers have arrived at the same conclusion. I think it’s great for Ffestiniog Railway to come out on top because it’s iconic and one of the oldest preserved lines.
“We are also delighted that the Welsh Highland Railway has been recognised because it also travels through the most beautiful scenery.”
Stuart Williams, Talyllyn Railway’s general manager, said: “We are delighted that the world’s first preserved railway has been recognised as a great attraction for a global audience. For a little railway like ours to be named in the top 10 scenic rail journeys in Europe is amazing.”
