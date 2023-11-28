James Davies Sawmills has won the WPA’s Treatment Quality accolade for 2023.
Supplying a wide range of treated timber products, including fencing, across the UK, the Abercych-based company is an approved treater under the WPA Benchmark scheme.
This means they are subject to an annual audit that looks at the quality management schemes in place, the skills of plant operatives and treatment system processes and records.
With the Treatment Quality Award, the WPA recognise companies that go above and beyond and whose quality processes stand out.
Being picked as an exemplar of excellence for treatment is welcomed and celebrated by the business but also viewed as “all in a day’s work” by managing director Quinton Davies.
He said: “The manufacture of quality timber products is deeply rooted in the history of the business. In the late 1800s, my family opened a workshop in Abercych which used water-power to produce wood products.
"Fast-forward 130 years, the business has significantly grown by taking advantage of evolving manufacturing processes, including a dedicated on-site treatment facility. We never outsource timber treatment because it’s so fundamental to the quality of our products.
“We are fastidious in our approach, selecting specific timber species and drying appropriately to ensure the preservative penetrates sufficiently during the pressurised treatment process.”
Quinton and his team at the north Pembrokeshire sawmill are now looking at ways to keep driving quality.