New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following restaurants, cafes and canteens have received top marks: Ty Coffi, Nefyn; Beli at Land at Minffordd, Penrhyndeudraeth; Starbucks, Llandygai; Swellies, Y Felinheli; Caffi Seren at Canolfan Hamdden Glaslyn, Porthmadog; Star Kebab and Fried Chicken, Bangor; Tafarn y Garth, Bangor; Ted's at Minafon The Quay, Barmouth; Miracle Cafe, Bangor; Gwin Dylanwad Wine, Dolgellau.
Five pubs, bars and nightclubs have achieved the five-out-of-five score: Bethesda Cricket and Bowling Club; Meirion Vaults, Blaenau Ffestiniog; St Deiniol Golf Club, Bangor; Castle Cottage Inn, Harlech; Cross Keys, Dolgellau.
And two takeaways have also received the top rating: The Golden Cod, Bontnewydd and McDonald's, South Road, Caernarfon.