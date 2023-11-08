The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following businesses have received a five-out-of-five ratings after assessment in recent weeks. Restaurants, cafes and canteens: Crowes at 6 Black Lion Mews, Cardigan; The Aberdyfi Ice Cream Co at 19 Pier Street, Aberystwyth; Academy of Sinology UK at University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Lampeter; Celtic Catering Partnership at Maes Mwldan, Cardigan; Canolfan Barcud Tregaron Red Kite Centre; Y Banc, Tregaron; Nutrieats at SY23; McDonald's, Aberystwyth.