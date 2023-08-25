New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Five-out-of-five ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens: Little Dragons Softplay, Blaenau Ffestiniog; University of Wales Bangor Neuadd Reichel; University Catering Services at Bar Uno Ffordd Ffriddoedd, Bangor; Canolfan Prysor Centre at Deorfa Prysor, Trawsfynydd; Caffi Yr Hen Felin at Old Mill, Abergwyngregyn; Llofft at Caffi Lloft Hwyliau Glan y Môr, Y Felinheli; Byd Mary Jones Cafe, Llanycil; Caffi'r Hen Siop, Dinas Mawddwy; and Richmond Roundhouse, Barmouth.
Four pubs, bars or nightclubs also received the top rating: Royal Oak Hotel, Penrhyndeudraeth; Madoc Yacht Club, Porthmadog; Gwynedd Bar Restaurant at Gwynedd Hotel & Restaurant, Llanberis; and Tywyn Ex Service And Workmans Club.
And one takeaway - Junction Chinese in Bethesda - was also handed the five rating.