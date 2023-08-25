Five-out-of-five ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens: Little Dragons Softplay, Blaenau Ffestiniog; University of Wales Bangor Neuadd Reichel; University Catering Services at Bar Uno Ffordd Ffriddoedd, Bangor; Canolfan Prysor Centre at Deorfa Prysor, Trawsfynydd; Caffi Yr Hen Felin at Old Mill, Abergwyngregyn; Llofft at Caffi Lloft Hwyliau Glan y Môr, Y Felinheli; Byd Mary Jones Cafe, Llanycil; Caffi'r Hen Siop, Dinas Mawddwy; and Richmond Roundhouse, Barmouth.