New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Ceredigion’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The maximum ‘five’ score has been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens: Nok Nok - Authentic Thai & British Food at Aberaeron Yacht Club; Food for Thought Cafe, Cardigan; Gegin y Clwb, Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn; New Inn, Rhydlewis; Gwarcefel Arms, Prengwyn: and Subway, Waunfawr, Aberystwyth.
And the top rating has also been handed to two businesses in the pubs, bars or nightclubs category: Aberaeron Yacht & Watersports Club; Clwb Rygbi Castell Newydd Emlyn, Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn.