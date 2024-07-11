Y Talbot in Tregaron has been named the Inn of the Year by AA judges.
Now in its 28th year, the 2024 AA B&B Awards saw its team of expert inspectors recognise the best-of-the-best across the bed and breakfast scene in England, Wales and Scotland. Individuality, the standard of housekeeping and the all-important breakfast, are just some areas the AA’s experts used to decide the winners.
Excellent levels of hospitality and attentive service are also at the heart of the guest experience for each of the winners.
Y Talbot, which is owned by Tracy and Dafydd Watkin, was named Inn of the Year in Wales, with inspectors saying: “Located in the heart of this quiet town, Y Talbot provides a range of very high-quality bedrooms and bathrooms with luxury showers; some smaller, standard rooms are also available.
“There is a traditional bar serving real ales and a contemporary main restaurant and lounge. Dinner offers a very good selection of dishes using quality produce.”
Reacting to the news, Tracy said: “It was very unexpected to receive the award.
“We had a regular visit from an AA inspector and then a few weeks later the award arrived in the post! We were shocked and over the moon!
“To be recognised as a quality inn is one thing, but this means a lot to us and our staff.
“We have always strived to provide a warm welcome, comfortable and clean rooms, food and drink that keeps people coming back. We feel very proud to be representing hospitality in Ceredigion with this award.
“The staff and local community have been a great support over the last 12 months so accolades like this mean a lot to us.
“Dafydd and I moved here from London, where we met and worked together at The Ritz Hotel. Dafydd was Premier Sous Chef, having already worked with Marco Pierre-White and other Michelin starred restaurants, and I worked in the groups and events office. Life is obviously very different but all for the better. Tregaron is a wonderful place to live and raise our daughter.
“We wouldn't have this award if it wasn't for our staff, we can't thank them enough. From the bar staff to the housekeepers, handy man to the duty managers, everyone deserves recognition for their hard work and making all our guests feel welcome.”
Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, said: “This year we have a very rich B&B scene across the UK, showcasing an extraordinary level of individuality and the very highest standards of hospitality.
“The calibre of the nine worthy winners represents the very best from across Scotland, Wales and England. With so many to choose from, holidaymakers can explore Britain, enjoying a comfortable sleep and delicious breakfast in an array of B&Bs wherever they decide to go.”