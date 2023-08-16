A Llanidloes shop spread ‘sparkle into the summer’ of 30 community and local organisations as part of a challenge issued to only a handful of businesses across the UK.
Woosnam & Davies newsagents was given 48 hours to collect 150 crates of Ribena, worth £3,500, from Walsall, Birmingham and donate all of them to community organisations that contributed to making Llanidloes ‘such a beautiful place to live’.
The challenge, called the Ribena Charity Drive, was set by Suntory Beverages and Food, the owners of the drinks brand.
The Llanidloes-based shop was the only business in Wales to be asked to take part.
Trudy Davies, the store’s owner, ‘gladly accepted’, driving almost 170 miles to Walsall and back in an old van.
The challenge began as soon as she picked up the bottles, which had to be forklifted into her van, but before she could deliver anything to any community organisations, she had to battle the roads to get back as soon as possible.
Ms Davies said: “They set me a challenge and I gladly accepted. I’ve never been one to not be up for a challenge, and it really was a challenge – but it was great!
“I’m happy to say we donated to 30 different groups within 48 hours, these included sports clubs, youth clubs, volunteers, day centres and more.”
“Only a handful of retailers in the UK were given this challenge. Working in partnership with Suntory has been an amazing experience and a massive thank you goes to them for giving me, a small retailer, the opportunity to give back and thank all the volunteers and residents of my lovely town.
“It felt as if I was having a strange dream, a weird version of Challenge Anneka, although I only had a little old van and not a helicopter!”