A LLANIDLOES business owner is “thrilled” after being shortlisted for two awards.
Woosnam & Davies News on Long Bridge Street (pictured) has been shortlisted for Community Champion of the Year and Sustainable Retailer of the Year at the Fed Awards 2023 run by the National Federation of Retail Newsagents (NFRN)
Owner Trudy Davies said: “We were thrilled to win the title back in the last awards held by NFRN 2019. The pandemic cancelled the last two years.
“To again be considered means we are actually keeping up with our standards along with so many great businesses in the UK.
“It’s so wonderful and we are so proud and thankful of everyone that has supported us with help, words of wisdom, both practically, emotionally, and everyone in the area who shops locally.
“We have always encouraged all to be kind, considerate and hopefully that has helped us stay relevant to community.
“We can’t believe we have two categories finals. Sustainability and community are the two things we are passionate about and strive to improve year on year.”
The winners of the categories will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held in London in January.