Llanrhystud florist Donald Morgan is currently on TV screens in a heartfelt new series, helping make people’s days a little brighter.
Donald of Blodau’r Bedol, a former Chelsea Flower Show gold award winner, is one of the talented group florists who set out each week to create a floral masterpiece to say thank you to specially selected people who have gone above and beyond.
Y ‘Sgubor Flodau airs on S4C and each week sees talented florists such as Donald create bespoke arrangements for those who deserve a little colour and joy in their lives.
Host Lloyd Lewis is tasked with keeping the petals from flying in the barn, listens to the sometimes emotional stories behind people’s wishes to send flowers, and also has the pleasure of delivering the floral masterpieces to their recipients.
“I wasn’t very interested in flowers before but after seeing the happiness they can bring, it has changed my mind,” says Lloyd, who will be travelling all over Wales in his van to deliver the flowers.
Blodau’r Bedol is located in the centre of Llanrhystud and has been trading for 20 years and relocated across the road to a new premises next door to Stordy Wyre in 2020.
Donald offers flowers for all those special occasions, weddings, christenings or as a gift.
Give him a call on 01974 202233 for more information.