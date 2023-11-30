One-out-of-five food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Ceredigion businesses.
Grannys Kitchen in Lampeter and Seafront Palace Takeaway in Aberystwyth were both handed the low rating following assessment in recent weeks. the Food Standards Agency website shows.
Both food establishments require improvement in the three categories of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety.
The food safety officer's reports for Grannys Kitchen and Seafront Takeaway show both businesses require 'major improvement' in the management of food safety, which includes a system or checks being in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
It was better news for a handful of other eateries in the county. Cefn Hafod Inn in Gorsgoch, Coffee #1 in Cardigan, Art Cafe Angola Caffi Celf in Aberystwyth and Tafarn y Maes in Capel Bangor all receive five-out-of-five ratings.
And Dragon Palace in New Quay has been awarded a three-out-of-five.
Meanwhile, in Powys, Llanidloes restaurant Sylhet Bangladeshi was given a two-out-of-five following assessment back in July.
Hermit Crab Coffee in Machynlleth fared better, receiving a four-out-of-five.