A community-owned pub in Pennal and a Machynlleth high street hotel are up for a prestigious Countryside Alliance award.
Glan yr Afon or Riverside and the Wynnstay Hotel have made to the finals of the pub of the year category and are appealing for the public's vote.
Glan yr Afon was saved from closure in 2022 when the local community rallied together to buy the pub as a community interest.
They face competition from The Tair Bull Inn in Brecon and Holland Hotel on Anglesey.
Elsewhere, Woosnam and Davies in Llanidloes has been named as a finalist in the Village shop/Post office category and Cig Carw Llyn Venison is in the final of the food and drink category of the awards that have been dubbed the ‘rural oscars’.
Countryside Alliance Awards Director Sarah Lee commented: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year.
“The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.
“They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight.
“These awards provide a cause for celebration in a time of great uncertainty in the countryside. Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition.”
Winners will be chosen via a public vote which has just opened and announced at the Senedd, Cardiff Bay on Tuesday 29 April 2025.
The winners of the Welsh final will go on to represent Wales at the House of Lords in the national champions’ reception in June.
Closing date for votes is 22 February and votes can be cast here. https://www.research.net/r/CA25walesbiz