The Bae Ceredigion branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has presented its cider pub of the year 2024 award to Tŷ Seidr in Aberystwyth.
Tŷ Seidr is the name for the former Kane’s Bar and owned by cider enthusiast Ffion Roberts.
“We are lucky to have a bar dedicated to real cider here in Aberystwyth and we are delighted to give our cider pub of the year award to the appropriately named Tŷ Seidr,” said Bae Ceredigion CAMRA Cider Officer Ruth Waters.
“The bar has a long-standing reputation for specialising in cider, mainly thanks to proprietor Ffion Roberts’ knowledge on the subject and her efforts to source different ciders from across the UK.”
Tŷ Seidr has recently been given a new look inside and out, and it has a choice of seating areas on several floors. The bar offers a range of ever-changing ciders served from bag in box, keg and bottle to drink in or take away.
The range of cider is promoted on a screen behind the bar and there is a cider menu with informative tasting notes. Customers can also sample the range by ordering a cider tasting platter, and there is a local delivery service via Tŷ Seidr’s website.
Canned craft beer is also available along with an extensive selection of board games to play in the bar.
The Bae Ceredigion CAMRA cider pub of the year runner-up is the Slater’s Arms in Corris.
The Slater’s Arms is listed in CAMRA’s Real Heritage Pubs of Wales and has a characterful bar with a massive inglenook fireplace and a slate floor. It offers three different Welsh ciders, food and accommodation as well as an ever-changing range of three cask ales.
Third place went to the Bottle & Barrel in Aberystwyth. This bar and bottle shop offers two still ciders, often from Welsh cidermakers, and a large range of bottled real cider to drink on the premises or to take away. It also serves an ever-changing selection of craft keg, cask, canned and bottled beer.
Tŷ Seidr will now go up against other winners from across Wales.