A Tywyn woman has been named Beautician of the Year at The Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.
Amanda Garbutt of Mandy’s in Tywyn is delighted.
Partner Nick said Mandy “took the brave step into the unknown”, quitting her job to pursue her own salon just two weeks before Covid struck”.
“She has also been nominated as a finalist for the Welsh Hair & Beauty Awards which she is very much looking forward to attending in Cardiff,” Nick added.
The awards are a celebration of excellence in the UK’s hair and beauty industry and the talented professionals that work within it.
The individuals shortlisted for these awards have been recognised for their exceptional skills, expertise, and creativity in their respective categories, including hair salons, beauty salons, male grooming salons, spas, cosmetic clinics, makeup artists, nail salons, and training academies.
The winners were announced at a prestigious ceremony on Sunday, 25 August at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.
A spokesperson for the awards 2024 said: “These awards further highlight not only the growth of the hair & beauty sector but its increased importance to the UK Economy
“We’d like to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their incredible accomplishments.”