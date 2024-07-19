An Aberystwyth University initiative to improve the job prospects of students less likely to attend university has been recognised at a major UK awards ceremony.
Launched in December 2023, the Employability e-Hub has already generated more than two million views on social media, with over 100,000 clicks through to the online hub by its target audience.
Described as “impressive” by the judges, the e-Hub received the Building Effective Partnerships Award at the recently held Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Services Annual Conference (AGCAS).
Created by the University’s Careers Service in partnership with other Welsh universities and the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW), the initiative aims to “build students' confidence in their skills and employability and guides them towards securing graduate-level employment after they leave university.”
Bev Herring, Head of Careers and Employability at Aberystwyth University said: “It was a great privilege to be able to accept on behalf of Aberystwyth University.
“The award recognises one of many innovatively inclusive and collaborative employability approaches undertaken by the University Career Service.
“More widely, the award also showcases our commitment institutionally towards collaborative working and the use of digital advancements to enhance the employability of our students and graduates as part of the newly launched employability strategy.”