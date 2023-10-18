The University of Wales Trinity Saint David has partnered with the energy company EDF and The Energy Consortium (TEC) to install solar panels on the Lampeter campus.
This partnership has led to the installation of over 1,200 solar PV panels on six buildings across the university’s estate in Swansea and Lampeter.
Professor Dylan Jones, deputy vice-chancellor said: “The road to net zero is relatively uncertain, but the answers to those uncertainties lie within our student body.
“Our role, whatever job title we have, is to encourage all our students to think and act differently. And this self-generation programme is part of that student experience.
“Hopefully, it will power the legacy this next generation leaves behind: a more sustainable world.”