THE Welsh Government says it is seeking an urgent response from the owners of a Felinfach factory under threat of closure.
The Aeron Valley factory employs around 100 people and the news of the potential closure has caused great concern in the local community.
The American owners of Sensient, which makes food flavours and colours, has announced a 'portfolio optimization' plan which would see it close the Felinfach site as well as a sales office in Spain, in a bid to make savings of around £8 million.
Reacting to the news, A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “This is concerning news.
"We have reached out and are seeking an urgent response from Sensient as understandably this is a worrying time for workers, their families and the wider community in Felinfach.”
Ceredigion County Council's Cabinet member for the economy, Cllr Clive Davies, also spoke of his concern, saying: "Worrying news over the weekend of the potential job losses and closure of the Sensient factory in Felinfach. Being one of larger employers in the area the loss of these jobs will be a huge blow to the local community.
"I’ve met with council officers this morning (Monday) and they are working with all stakeholders on the matter as further details are released."
Local county councillor, Ceris Jones added: "They are a massive employer in the area and if they close it's going to have a detrimental effect on the local area and local economy.
"Where else are we going to be able to find 100 jobs for local people?"
Speaking to the Cambrian News on Monday, Ceredigion MS Elin Jones, said: It’s terrible news for the workers and local Dyffryn Aeron economy if Sensient is to shut down at the end of the year.
"It’s one of the biggest private sector businesses in Ceredigion.
"I’ll be contacting the Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, immediately to get the Welsh Government to intervene with the company to see if any support can be offered to persuade Sensient to stay and invest in Ceredigion. I hope that Government, council and the company can work together to save this plant."
Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake, added: “It would be a devastating blow to workers and the local economy if Sensient were to close its Felinfach site.
“Very little information has been made available about the company’s reasons for contemplating the closure of the site, but I am pursuing an urgent meeting with the company to understand whether any Government support could be offered to keep the site in operation. It is such an important employer in the Aeron Valley that we must exhaust every possible avenue to convince the company to reconsider its plans.”
The American company said in a statement: "On 8 February 2024, a portfolio optimization plan was announced to optimize some production facilities and improve efficiency.
"As part of the plan the company is considering the possibility of closing the manufacturing facility in Felinfach in Wales, the possibility of closing the sales office in Granada, Spain, and the possibility of centralizing and eliminating some sales jobs and administrative."