An Aberystwyth geographer has received an award for her exceptional contribution to scientific research and Welsh-medium teaching.
Dr Cerys Jones has been presented with the Eilir Hedd Morgan Prize by the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.
The annual award was established in memory of Dr Eilir Hedd Morgan, a respected scholar who passed away in 2013 aged 29.
Dr Cerys Jones graduated with a first-class honours degree in Physical Geography and Mathematics in 2008.
She went on to complete a PhD at Aberystwyth University, supported by a Welsh-Medium Teaching Postgraduate Scholarship from the Centre for the Development of Welsh-medium Higher Education.
Since 2013, she has worked as a lecturer in the Department of Geography and Earth Sciences, teaching extensively through the medium of Welsh.
