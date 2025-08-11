Most of us know Richard best as the Director/Dame in our beloved annual Wardens panto, and many Wardens are involved in this show, alongside top professional performers. Space allows mention of only a few, so I must highlight Millie Davies, the perfect Dorothy; Dion Davies’ funny, loveable portrayal of the Lion; Aberystwyth’s Mari Fflur with the Wickedest witchy cackle; and sassy Glinda (Elian Mai West). But the biggest ‘ahhhs’ were reserved for Toto. They say never to work with children or animals, but doggy actor Miri did not put a paw out of place, and the Munchkins – the youngest of whom at just 8 is played by Jenna McNicholls Vale - put in faultless performances. Jenna was radiant taking to the stage alongside her mum, Cambrian News’ own Julie McNicholls Vale.