If you’re Off To See The Wizard this summer at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, you’re in for a treat, writes Natalie Lawson.
They’ve gone all out to immerse you in Wizardy wonder.
Follow the yellow brick road and skip up the steps to the theatre (I challenge you to do so without singing).
Once in your seats, Director Richard Cheshire serves up a sparkling summer season show – his 34th - and it’s bursting with heart, brains and courage. It’s well chosen - The Wizard of Oz is having a moment, with the phenomenon that is the film adaptation, and its timely message of an almighty leader whose power is revealed to all be smoke and mirrors.
Most of us know Richard best as the Director/Dame in our beloved annual Wardens panto, and many Wardens are involved in this show, alongside top professional performers. Space allows mention of only a few, so I must highlight Millie Davies, the perfect Dorothy; Dion Davies’ funny, loveable portrayal of the Lion; Aberystwyth’s Mari Fflur with the Wickedest witchy cackle; and sassy Glinda (Elian Mai West). But the biggest ‘ahhhs’ were reserved for Toto. They say never to work with children or animals, but doggy actor Miri did not put a paw out of place, and the Munchkins – the youngest of whom at just 8 is played by Jenna McNicholls Vale - put in faultless performances. Jenna was radiant taking to the stage alongside her mum, Cambrian News’ own Julie McNicholls Vale.
The first half is a riot of colour, music, fun, smoke, aahs, boos and bubbles, with characters flying in from all angles. After a ‘Good/Bad Witch’ cocktail at the interval, retake your seats for the finale. The last number in particular is worthy of any West End stage, and full credit goes to musical director David Roper and choreographer James Bennett.
This charming, quirky and joyful trip to the Emerald City is truly a gem.
Wizard of Oz is on until 30th August.
Review: Natalie Lawson
