CAMBRIAN News reader, Oliver Stan Wills, captured this footage of a timber run on the railway from Aberystwyth on Friday.
Oliver captured the 97303 ‘Dave Berry’ and 37405 leaving Aberystwyth on the Llanbadarn Fawr crossing on Friday afternoon at around 4pm.
The freight trains have returned to Aberystwyth following a successful trial last year, with timber being taken to the Kronospan processing plant in Chirk.
Colas Rail UK run the service, which they describe as “environmentally friendly”.
The service has been made possible with support from Network Rail. The company says it is the first regular locomotive-hauled freight service to utilise the scenic Cambrian rail route in over 25 years.
