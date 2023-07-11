Mr Wallbank Pilcher said: “It’s a very small and lovely village, I think the shop will be missed a lot. There’s a core group of locals who have used it consistently since it opened and they’ll miss it a lot. It’s more than just the shop, it’s got a social element to it as well, especially since we opened the cafe here which is a good meeting place where people come and see people they haven’t seen for a while and socialise. It is something that’s going to be missed.