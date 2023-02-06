AN £8 million project to expand a Gwynedd creamery is being delayed by the Home Office, the House of Commons heard this afternoon.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, raised concerns with the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman MP this afternoon over delays in issuing visas to key staff so that the expansion can stay on schedule.
Ms Saville Roberts said: “South Caernarfonshire Creameries are Wales’s oldest and largest dairy co-operative.’
“They are investing in Project Dragon - an ambitious expansion programme - including an £8 million investment in a factory plant from Turkish technology leaders, Gemak.’
“Delays at the British Consulate in issuing visas for key staff which are essential to install and hand-over the equipment are now risking contractual deadlines.’
“Will she meet with me at her earliest convenience to seek a resolution?”
Robert Jenrick MP agreed to meet and discuss the issue.