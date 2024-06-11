South Caernarfon Creameries has secured a lucrative deal with the British consumer co-operative, the Co-op, to supply over 100 of their grocery stores across Wales with their award-winning Dragon Mature Cheddar cheese.
This marks a significant milestone for the Dragon brand, which has been celebrated for its exceptional quality and taste, earning 17 awards at prestigious food awards last year alone.
The Dragon cheese range is known for its rich flavour and Welsh heritage, being made using milk sourced 100% from Welsh farming members.
South Caernarfon Creameries, being Wales’s oldest and largest dairy co-operative, has been farmer-owned since 1938.
Michael Mort, National Account Manager expressed his delight about the partnership, saying: “We are proud to partner with Co-op, a retailer that shares our values of community and quality. This expansion allows us to reach more customers by supplying 106 stores with our 350g Dragon Mature Cheddar. We estimate around 15 tonnes a year of Dragon Cheddar being delivered offering shoppers a true taste of Wales.
“Our collaboration represents a union of values, where we share the same commitments to quality, community and sustainability – two co-operatives coming together united in purpose.”
The Co-op, short for The Co-operative Group Limited, is one of the world’s largest co-operatives. Established in 1844 and with over 5 million members, it has evolved and expanded with a range of retail businesses, including grocery, legal services, funerals and insurance.
Committed to ethical practices, community development and sustainability, Penny Colley, Co-op Store Manager, Machynlleth, said: “This is a great partnership with Wales’s leading dairy co-operative. We endeavour to support companies in Wales, sourcing ethical produce and work with initiatives and businesses that reduce their environmental impact.”
South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) is a wholly owned Welsh dairy co-operative made up of a number of farms across North, Mid and West Wales, some of which have been supplying SCC with milk for generations.
All of the farmers are red tractor assured and work to conserve the Welsh countryside.
The organisation now employs 180 staff and has 160 dairy farmer members.
Customers include some of the best known supermarket chains as well as independent shops and food service companies.