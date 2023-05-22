Bottle and Barrel in Aberystwyth has been named as the top spot for cider drinkers by the Bae Ceredigion branch of CAMRA.
Local members of the Campaign for Real Ale have chosen Bottle and Barrel on Cambrian Place as the 2023 winner of the Cider Pub of the Year.
This town-centre bar offers two regularly changing still ciders, usually from Welsh cidermakers, and also sells a huge range of bottled real cider to drink on the premises or to take away.
Local CAMRA members consider several factors when selecting the winner of this award but the quality of the real cider is the single most important aspect. Real cider is produced from apple juice, not from concentrate like many major cider brands. It can be served directly from a plastic cask, from a bag in box (similar to wine) or in a bottle.
“We are delighted to give the Bottle & Barrel our cider pub of the year award,” said Bae Ceredigion CAMRA Cider Officer Ruth Waters.
“Since opening in 2019 the Bottle & Barrel has built up an excellent reputation for specialising in Welsh products and it offers something for every discerning cider and beer drinker. This award recognises the effort that landlord Zac Marsden puts into sourcing interesting real cider to complement the huge range of beer on offer here.”
The Bottle & Barrel is a town-centre bar and bottle shop which offers an ever-changing choice of quality keg beers, cask ales and real cider, much of which comes from Welsh producers. The décor is contemporary with a choice of seating from armchairs to high stools, and there is a small rear courtyard and pavement seating.
The range of draught beer and cider is clearly promoted on a screen behind the bar and the friendly and knowledgeable bar staff will chat through the different styles and offer tasters. The bottle shop sells a huge range of beer and cider in cans and bottles to drink on the premises or to take away.
“We're delighted to win this year's award as there are so many great local pubs selling cider,” said owner of the Bottle & Barrel Zac Marsden.
“Our cider offering started off small and has slowly grown over the last four years to suit people’s different tastes and palettes. The growth in our offer is also due to the increasing number of fantastic cider makers in Wales as well as many more just over the border in Herefordshire. We're not just about cider at the Bottle & Barrel though as we offer a huge range of beers on draught, Welsh gins and rums plus gorgeous wines.”
The Bae Ceredigion CAMRA cider pub of the year runner-up is the Slater’s Arms in Corris. The Slater’s Arms is listed in CAMRA’s Real Heritage Pubs of Wales and has a characterful bar with a massive inglenook style fireplace and a slate floor. It offers three different Welsh ciders, food and accommodation.
The Bottle & Barrel will now go up against other local cider pub of the year winners in the competition for CAMRA Wales cider pub of the year.