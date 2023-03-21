Williams has been named Vet Practice of the Year.
The practice, which has sites in Tywyn, Cemmaes Road and Barmouth, was nominated by their clients.
Commenting on the win, a spokesperson said: “We are absolutely over the moon. To know this award has been given to us on the back of nominations from our clients is a fantastic feeling.
“We wish to say thank you to each and every one of you, your words have meant so much to our rural, independent mixed practice. Without our clients you there would be no practice. We will continue to keep doing what we do 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the same love and care we know our clients have always appreciated.”