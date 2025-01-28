Construction has started in a Penparcau field to create 33 new affordable homes.
Groundwork is currently underway on Piercefield Lane on a new housing development that will be known as Maes Gwenallt.
Housing association, Barcud, is behind the development, which is being undertaken by main contractor, SJ Roberts Construction.
The Penparcau development will offer a mix of properties ranging from one-bedroom apartments, through to four-bedroom houses.
These will all add to Barcud’s long term stock of homes available for rent and all will benefit from air source heat pumps and solar PV panels as standard.
Meanwhile, on Hospital Road in Builth Wells, a further 31 homes are being built. These are a mix of one- to four-bedroomed houses and bungalows, providing affordable homes for rent in the heart of Mid Wales.
Commenting on the commencement of work at both sites, Matthew Roberts, Construction Director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd, said: “Having built such a mutually beneficial working relationship with Barcud over the past few years, it is great to be on site both in Aberystwyth and Builth Wells.
“We’re acutely aware of just how needed these homes are in both locations, but it’s a bonus that we’re able to build them in such visually stunning locations.”
These latest developments being delivered by SJ Roberts Construction for Barcud follow the successful completion of other developments for the association in recent years.
Commenting on the partnership with SJ Roberts Construction, Alex Dawson, Barcud’s Head of Development, said: “Recognising where affordable housing is most needed is a vital part of successfully delivering homes for those that are most in need.
“Following a rigorous tender process, we’re happy to have appointed SJ Roberts Construction and look forward to seeing the developments in both locations progressing over the coming months.”