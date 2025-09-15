A Tregaron hotel has been named the best experience in Wales.
Y Talbot has been crowned “Best Hotel Experience” at the Welsh Hospitality Awards 2025.
The award recognises the warm welcome and outstanding service offered at the historic inn, beating tough competition from finalists including the The Cliff Hotel & Spa and St Brides Spa Hotel.
Owner Tracy Watkin said: “This award belongs to our brilliant team, who work tirelessly to make every guest feel at home.
“We’re also hugely grateful to our customers and guests who voted for us — your support means everything.”
Y Talbot prides itself on putting Tregaron firmly on the map for visitors, employing local people and using local produce wherever possible.
From Welsh lamb and seafood on the menu to partnerships with nearby suppliers, the inn offers a real sense of place and connection.
The team recognises that times are challenging for small businesses, especially in hospitality.
“It’s not always easy, but Y Talbot has always been, and always will be, at the heart of the community,” Tracy added.
“We’ll keep welcoming guests for years to come.”
The award has already sparked an outpouring of support on social media, with locals and regulars sharing their pride in the Tregaron landmark.
Looking ahead, there’s plenty going on at Y Talbot: monthly quiz nights return for autumn and winter on the last Friday of each month, Gwen’s Cakes will host an Afternoon Tea Takeover, bookings are now being taken for Christmas parties, and Head Chef Dafydd is preparing a new autumn menu launching in October.
Tracy added: “Y Talbot’s message is clear: support local, celebrate together, and enjoy the best of Welsh hospitality right here in Tregaron.”
It’s not the first time Y Talbot has tasted success. The hotel was crowned best in Wales in 2023.
