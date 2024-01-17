Speaking at the opening, Gareth Ward, whose Ynyshir restaurant has been named Best Restaurant in the UK for 2022 and 2023, and ranked in the UK’s top five restaurants by the Good Food Guide, said: “I'm honoured to be opening this unbelievable sports dome. It's awesome to see the University team pushing forward with their new space, expanding and inspiring more people to improve their health and fitness. As a regular user of the gym, it's great to see the constant efforts put in by the University to invest in new facilities, and I'm sure it will be a great success.”