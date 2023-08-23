A restaurant near Machynlleth has been selected as a top restaurant for Elite Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.
Ynyshir has been selected as one of the winners of the Top Restaurants in the Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023, in partnership with single malt Scotch whisky, The Macallan.
Readers were asked to name their most memorable dining experiences of the last 12 months and 85 restaurants were named.
The Readers’ Choice Award-winning restaurants will stand apart from the more than 2,650 searchable restaurants available in the Top Restaurants, in partnership with The Macallan, database.
While just a fraction of the restaurants have qualified for Readers’ Choice, all of them meet a minimum standard of fine dining.
Presented alongside descriptions and other awards, the Top Restaurants, in partnership with The Macallan, the database allows you to search for your next memorable meal with over 60 different criteria including location, price, menu type and even interior styling.
While every restaurant in the database must meet a high standard for inclusion, the majority go above and beyond to ensure an unforgettable culinary experience.
By analysing publicly-available data, each restaurant has been ranked from Bronze to Gold across a variety of sectors, including the quality of its menu and its sustainability practices.