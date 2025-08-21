As thousands flock to Wales’ stunning beaches, parks and beauty spots this bank holiday, Keep Wales Tidy’s Make Memories, Not Mess campaign urges everyone – residents and visitors alike – to take responsibility for their litter, especially when bins are full or unavailable.
The message is simple: take your rubbish home and leave no trace behind.
Litter continues to blight communities, threaten wildlife and damage our precious natural environment. Recent figures reveal that fast food packaging was found on 26.4% of streets and drinks litter on 43.6% – a clear sign that throwaway culture is taking a toll on every corner of Wales.
Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive said: “Our parks, beaches and green spaces are at the heart of what makes Wales so special. We all have a part to play in looking after them. “It’s simple: if you bring it with you, take it home. Let’s enjoy everything Wales has to offer this bank holiday, without spoiling the experience for others or harming the environment. Let’s make memories, not mess.”
Funded by Welsh Government, the campaign aims to spark a sense of pride and collective responsibility across Wales – proving that even small changes in behaviour can make a big difference to the places we love and share.
