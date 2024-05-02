Barmouth WI members have had a busy month.
They met in Parlwr Mawr at the Dragon Theatre at 7pm on Wednesday, 24 April, where they listened to the speaker, Kim Swift, a local glass artist from Dyffryn Ardudwy.
Kim gave a “cracking” demonstration of the Tiffany method of copper foiling, making a very striking fish ornament.
Recent WI activities included a ramble on 18 April along the banks of the Dysynni River with a picnic lunch at Ynysymaengwyn.
Barmouth WI darts team travelled to Bala for the County Darts Competition on 22 April, where Rose Morris expertly got through to the final and came runner-up! A number of members also recently attended an Inter Federation quiz at Penrhyndeudraeth.
Our next meeting will be on Wednesday, 22 May in the Arts room of the Dragon Theatre with Lisa Mercer giving the history and demonstration on the Batalia Galez Band. Visitors are welcome.