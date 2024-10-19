Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team saved two walkers lost and disorientated on Cadair Idris.
At approximately 3.30pm on 15 October the team received notification of the walkers who, upon leaving the summit shelter in poor visibility, lost sight of other walkers and visual reference points due to dense clouds.
Having been caught in a storm they called for help, and managed to get back to the summit shelter
.Call handlers used phone find technology to assist them back along the Minffordd Path.
Due to the poor weather conditions, limited visibility and impending darkness, team members were dispatched to intercept the walkers along their route off the mountain.
Once together, team RRMTs checked the pair over and provided warm clothing and food before escorting them down out of the cloud and safely back to the car park by 9.20pm.
At approximately 3pm on 16 October, the team received advanced notification of the forecast for heavy rain, giving rise to potential localised Flood Events.
A request was made for availability of their Swift and Flood Water Rescue Technicians who prepared for deployment as part of a Multi Agency Flood Response. The team remained on standby until 9pm when the weather passed through with limited impact.