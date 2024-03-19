Focusing initially on the surrounding areas of Pencader, Llandysul, Llanybydder and Newcastle Emlyn, as identified in the Council's 'Moving Rural Carmarthenshire Forward' report, the project aims to support the delivery of Carmarthenshire County Council’s broader 'Hwb Bach y Wlad' service. The Council recognises the shrinking of scheduled services in these areas and is committed to ensuring that residents have reliable and convenient transportation options.