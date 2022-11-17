The council said it was clear the housing crisis in Gwynedd is also putting pressure on homelessness in the county. The lack of opportunities for people in rented houses to buy their first home in Gwynedd is intensifying pressure on the rental sector – in the private market and for social housing alike. As a result, there is a lack of rental housing for the council to accommodate the homeless, and they must therefore house them in hotels and temporary accommodation for very long periods, at an unsustainable cost.