Police have arrested a woman following the execution of a drugs warrant in Cae’r Saint, Caernarfon.
On Thursday, 17 October, officers carried out a misuse of drugs warrant following concerns from the community in relation to drug dealing.
“A quantity of suspected Class A drugs was seized and one female arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply,” police said.
“We will continue to target those who cause harm through the sale of drugs.”
Report drug dealing anonymously. Call CrimeStoppers - 0800 555 111.