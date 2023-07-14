For more than six weeks local artist Jenny Fell has been working with people attending Caffi Cofion’s afternoon teas at Plas Antaron, Penparcau to create willow birds.
The creative sessions take place there on a regular basis and everyone attending the tea party is invited to take part including carers and volunteers.
Jenny has been helping participants to create bunting as well as a life-sized heron (complete with fish) known as Hansel, and Gretel the goose.
Standing either side of a bench in the garden at Plas Anataron the 3D sculptures are made from woven willow.
Alethea, one of the participants, said: “It was quite hard work but worth it. They certainly look the part in the garden”.
Karen Jones, the co-ordinator of Caffi Cofion, said: “It’s a great opportunity for people to be involved in these creative projects with Jenny. They get a lot of enjoyment from them as well as a sense of achievement which is really important."
Creative Caffi Cofion Creadigol is funded by local charity The Margaret and Alick Potter Trust. Caffi Cofion is part of the service provided by HAHAV (Hospice at Home Aberystwyth Volunteers), which is a volunteer-led charity supporting people across Ceredigion with life-limiting illness.
The Caffi runs every Wednesday at Plas Antaron between 2pm and 4pm. For more information, call Alex on 01970 611550.