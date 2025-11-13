Labour opposition leader Cllr Deryk Cundy said productive farmland must be protected but that delays led to procrastination and “global warming will not wait for any man”. He said it seemed counter-intuitive that a Plaid-led administration which had proudly declared a climate emergency was putting forward a motion which, he said, would suspend clean energy progress. “Pausing progress now would damage investor confidence, delay our net zero goals, slowing the very transition that we urgently need,” he said.