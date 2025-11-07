Dyfi Distillery and Carmarthen Ham have sparkled at 2025’s Great British Food Awards.
Both companies won silver - Dyfi Distillery for their Pollination Dovey Native Botanical Gin PGI, and Carmarthen Ham for their namesake PGI Ham.
The businesses were in good company with six other Welsh producers securing eleven awards, with Narbeth’s Velfrey Vineyard named the Regional Winner for Wales.
This is the second time Corris’ Dyfi Distillery has been recognised by the awards.
Director Danny Cameron said: “We’re really pleased to win another Great British Food award, which first recognised us in 2017 with the Best British Gin trophy.
“It comes towards the end of a busy 2025, which included Pollination Gin becoming the first gin to qualify for Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status under the UKGI scheme.”
Pollination Gin has been winning awards almost annually since 2017, twice winning the Best Welsh Contemporary Gin award by World Gin Awards.
Produced in small batches, it contains foraged botanicals from the Dyfi UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.
Abert Rees’ Carmarthen Ham is the only British PGI-protected ham.
Matthew Rees is the sixth generation to take over the family company, who said: “I’m chuffed!
“It’s quite a big award with only eight in Wales winning.”
On why the ham is special, Matthew said: “It’s the generations of work to learn how to create it.
“We’ve refined the formula over 180 years.
“The family legend is that when the Romans came to Wales and settled in Carmarthen, they stole the recipe and renamed it Parma Ham!”
The ham is air-dried, salt-cured, whole bone maturing over 6-9 months.
Deputy First Minister and Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: "The success of Welsh producers at the 2025 Awards is a powerful endorsement of the quality, creativity, and commitment that define our food and drink industry.”
