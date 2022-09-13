Call for better promotion of Welsh fishing industry
Fishing in Wales needs to be better promoted, says world casting champion Hywel Morgan, who has recently returned from giving demonstrations at the GWCT Welsh Game Fair at Vaynol Hall in Gwynedd.
The outspoken fishing guide, who lives on the outskirts of Aberystwyth, said the Welsh fishing industry needs ‘boots on the ground’ exhibiting at public events around the world to showcase the world-class fishing on offer in his home country.
“I have been working at international shows for the past 35 years. In that time, I have observed how both Ireland and Scotland have dedicated organisations whose sole job is pushing the tourism and country pursuits on offer in their respective regions. Why can’t Wales have something like this too?
“We seem to be so secretive about what we have on offer here. We have top-tier river, coastal and mountain lake fishing here for a myriad of species such as sea trout, salmon, brown trout and grayling.”
According to the latest Natural Resources Wales study, river fishing alone generates £20 million each year for the Welsh economy.
However, Hywel feels that this figure could be far exceeded if the opportunities were shouted about.
“We need to attract fishermen from further afield. Compared to the rest of Britain our fishing is much more affordable and it is far simpler to purchase day tickets,” he added.
Welsh fishing clubs were out in force at the GWCT Welsh Game Fair over the weekend of 9 to 11 September, including Vale of Clwyd Angling Club, Seiont Gwyrfai and Llyfni Fishing Society, Llangollen Maelor Angling and Corwen and District Angling Club.
As well as giving demos, Hywel oversaw an array of casting competitions including single-handed trout distance, double-handed overhead salmon distance and trout accuracy.
