Residents on a single-track lane in Penparcau have spoken of their concerns and frustrations over motorists using the road as a ‘rat run’ to avoid the village roundabout.
According to those who live on Tan y Fron lane, drivers are using the road as a ‘rat run’, heading down the single track above Top Shop in Southgate, looping around onto Llwyn yr Eos, driving past the school and illegally turning right down Pen y Bont hill, to avoid congestion on the village roundabout at peak hours. But the problem with speeding cars is not limited to rush hour.
Speaking with the Cambrian News this week, residents said they have been campaigning for 30 years for greater restrictions and that the volume of traffic and the speed they travel has increased in recent years.
Last month, a vehicle collided with one resident’s wall, damaging a topping stone, and on a road with children and old people, residents fear for their safety.
Residents say they witness cars overtaking vehicles on the Trawscoed and Devil’s Bridge road some mornings, at speed, before heading down the lane.
There are access only signs at the entrance to the lane, but residents feel more needs to be done.
Penparcau county councillor Carl Worrall is supporting residents and said: “Something needs to be done. It is an accident waiting to happen.
“There are young children and old people living on the lane and they are worried for their safety.”
Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has also backed the residents, saying: “There are long-standing concerns that some motorists are taking advantage of Tan y Fron lane as a shortcut, but more recently the number of drivers – and their speed – has increased.
“Local residents are rightly concerned for the safety of pedestrians. Given its proximity to residential properties and the school I believe that some form of traffic calming measure is urgently needed, and a further discussion with the authorities about how the access only condition can be enforced.
“I have previously raised concerns with the authorities, but shall make the case again following the community meeting.”
Ceredigion County Council has said this week however that the current measures in place were ‘sufficient’.
A council spokesperson said: “The county council is aware of the concerns expressed by residents.
“Tan y Fron has an ‘access only’ road traffic regulation order (prohibition of all motor vehicles, except for access) in force and is clearly signed as such.
“The effect of this road traffic order is that no motor vehicles should proceed along it except to access property or land alongside the road.
“The council considers the measures in place are sufficient to enable the relevant authority to enforce against any driver who is acting in contravention of the order.
“To assist in traffic safety, Tan y Fron also benefits from a 20mph speed limit which is also considered appropriate.
“Both of these traffic regulation orders are only enforceable by the police and the council would not have the relevant statutory powers to act against anybody not complying with the speed limit or access only regulations.”