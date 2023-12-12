SEVERAL questions have been raised by an older people’s forum over the sale of Bodlondeb care home in Penparcau.
On Monday, Ceredigion County Council revealed that the care home, which has been shut since 2018, has been sold to Wales and West Housing Association.
The public authority did not reveal however how much the 50-bed care home was sold for, but did say money from the sale would be used to improve social care infrastructure in Ceredigion, including improvements at Hafan y Waun.
Commenting on the sale of Bodlondeb Care Home North Ceredigion Forum for Older People’s Care, Mark Williams said: “We hope this sale will be scrutinised with rigour by our elected councillors. “How much was the site sold for?
“What are the plans for the site?
“Presumably the council have some indication of what will form a planning application for the site? “And over time how will the sale proceeds be used to benefit adult social care in this county, and ensure that out of county placements are minimised.”
“Our forum remains far from satisfied that much has been done in recent years to redress the loss of beds in residential care homes in Ceredigion. Indeed the reverse has been the case.
“Our forum will be contacting Wales and West to find out precisely what plans they have for the site.”
Announcing the sale on Monday, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Cllr Bryan Davies said: “We look forward to this building having a new lease of life.
"After exhausting all avenues to sell the former care home, it was agreed to sell the site on the open market.
"A sale has now been agreed with Tai Wales & West Housing, and we are pleased that the site will be brought back into use.
“This supports many of the council’s corporate priorities including creating caring and healthy communities.”
Aberystwyth county councillor and Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing, Alun Williams, added: “We are very pleased to complete this sale to a respected housing association which will bring an important building back into use. The money from the sale will help us to improve our social care provision throughout the county, particularly at Hafan y Waun care home which has recently come into the council's possession, along with other care locations in the county.”
Cllr Carl Worrall, who has long fought for the future of Bodlondeb, said: “Now the sale of Bodlondeb has been completed I'm looking forward to working with Tai Wales & West and hope they will use the area for our older residents.”