The Welsh Government has been taken to task over changes to the Cambrian Line timetable which has seen services cut, causing misery for commuters and local residents.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, who has been campaigning against the downgrading of services on the Cambrian Coast Line, said that the Welsh government should be actively investing in transport links across north west and mid Wales.
Mr ap Gwynfor has been lobbied by constituents who live along the Cambrian Coast and who have been directly impacted by the withdrawal of services, causing difficulties for commuters, students, businesses, and the local visitor economy.
He said: “The Cabinet Secretary will be aware of my concerns at the changes to the Cambrian Line timetable, following previous questions and engagements on the issue.
“The changes that have come into force are proving to be extremely detrimental to my constituents – people who can’t travel to work, can’t go shopping or to see family and friends, and essentially pushing people into more expensive and environmentally damaging car use.
“So, do you accept that the changes have been detrimental, and will you commit to ensure that a more regular train service is re-instated on the Cambrian Line?”
Ken Skates said in response: “Difficult decisions were made. I was pleased TfW consulted with passengers.
“We will be assessing the impact it has had on communities.
“We hopefully will be able to reinstate more services, but it is finite, the resource that is available to us.”
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS added: “I really don’t think that those rubber stamping these cuts have any idea of the adverse impact their decisions are having on the lives of people living along the Cambrian Coast.
“I have heard directly from constituents who tell me of the challenges they now face as a consequence of these ill-thought-out changes to the timetable.
“From Pwllheli to Aberdyfi, communities which rely on the Cambrian Line are being airbrushed from the decision-making process, their voices silenced, and opinions disregarded.
“These cuts are forcing people back into their cars or having to rely on the generosity of family and friends to get them from A to B – whilst the government keeps telling us to make more use of public transport.
“People are being inconvenienced by perennial changes to public transport services in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, changes which ultimately leads to poorer services for our communities.
“The government should be mindful that TfW is mandated to operate across the whole of Wales, yet people in north west and mid Wales might justifiably conclude that these areas are disproportionally disadvantaged.”
Lib Dem leader, Jane Dodds MS, also raised concerns, saying: “It is really concerning that we have had these cuts to the Cambrian Line.
“The Welsh Government have been promising an hourly service on the Cambrian Line for over 10 years now.”
Mr Skates said new trains will be introduced on Cambrian Coast and line services this year and TfW are aiming to introduce an hourly service in the summer from May 2026.