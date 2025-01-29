CALLS are being made for more Welsh language in popular video games such as EAFC, Minecraft and Roblox.
The issue was raised in the Senedd this week.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, told members: "I visited Ysgol Glan y Môr recently, and I spoke to one new Welsh speaker—a pupil there—who said that what would encourage him to speak more Welsh would be to play EA Sports FIFA through the medium of Welsh. Now, I contacted EA Sports, and they responded saying:
'Unfortunately, it will not be possible for us to include the Welsh language in EA Sports FC 24. Although we publish the game in 85 countries, EA Sports FC 24 is translated into 19 languages.’
"Adding that it would take two years for them to prepare a Welsh-medium version.
"There was a group of children from schools at the far end of the Llŷn peninsula here on Tuesday, and they said that they would be keen to see Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft available through the medium of Welsh.
"So, there are plenty of things, through this new media, that we could promote.
"Would you join with me in putting pressure on these organisations—FIFA, EA Sports, Fortnite and Roblox—and trying to get at least one of them to provide their game through the medium of Welsh for children who want to use those services?
Former First Minister, Mark Drakeford, who is now Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, replied: "Of course, Llywydd, I'm content to raise the points that have been raised by the Member.
"Having gaming available through the medium of Welsh is vital for people.
"When the sector is changing so quickly, it's important for young people to have the things that they enjoy available to them in English available in Welsh as well."