Residents in Bow Street and their local councillor are calling on Ceredigion County Council and the Welsh Government to urgently impose turning restrictions on trucks using the Clarach Road from the main street in the village.
The call for action comes after the latest in a long series of accidents where property at the junction has been damaged, walls, trees and hedges taken out mostly by trucks carrying caravans to and from holiday parks at Clarach Bay.
The latest incident occurred last week when a truck towing a loaded trailer with a chalet became lodged at the junction, ripping out greenery and demolishing a safety bollard that was installed by local authorities just months ago.
Pawel Banaszynski bought the property at the south side of the junction in Bow Street five years ago.
“This corner was well known for being damaged all the time,” he said. “When we decided to do the fence, we complied with council rules and made the fence the highest it could go, making it easier for transports and easier for everyone.”
That was last year. Within a month of installing the fence, it was hit three times by trucks.
There were bollards at the junction, but they were low. The late councillor Paul Hinge took up the case and organised bigger bollards and concreting just before he died. His son-in-law, Gareth Lewis was elected to the council in his place and has now taken up the file on the junction.
“It’s difficult to know what to do,” Cllr Lewis said. “I will have the council write to the holiday parks in Clarach to raise awareness about the junction.”
Mr Banaszynski said he is realistic that there was no other way for trucks to get to Clarach.
“All we want is for truck owners and transport firms to take responsibility when their vehicles do damage. Please be aware and make amends. We know it’s a difficult junction, but please acknowledge the damage when things happen,” he said.
Mr Banaszynski and Cllr Lewis are also calling on the council to look at imposing turning restrictions, with trucks only turning right from the northern side. However, the main street, the A487, is a Welsh Government trunk road and changes would need its approval.
For years, Gwyn ‘Ty Brics’ Hughes who lived at north side of the junction, would stop trucks and warn drivers that the only way they could make the turn was from coming from the north.
“My mother’s wall has been hit many times and rebuilt and then hit again within a week,” recalls her son Aled. “It was hit so many times over the years. She would sit outside and direct the trucks to Caer Felin to turn around so they would have a better angle to take the corner.”
The wall at her house still remains damaged from an incident last year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.